Santa Fe Police wrap up operation slow and safe

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says an operation to crack down on drag racing and noisy drivers was a success. During operation ‘slow and safe’ officers patrolled areas where there have been reports of drag racing and other dangerous driving. Santa Fe Police say officers gave out more than 470 citations. 13 were related to racing or reckless driving and six of those were on Paseo de Peralta, a focus for the operation. They also handed out 18 citations for loud mufflers.

