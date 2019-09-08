Santa Fe Police ingvestigate fatal shooting

Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning with injuries from gunfire.

According to police the victim, 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, was attending a party with his family at a house in the 1800 block of Hopewell Street when a neighbor fired at least one shot towards the party, striking the victim.

Enriquez-Garay was transported to the hospital just after 12 a.m. by family. He died soon after arriving.

Police say they were able to arrest the suspect with the help of SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team around 1:30 a.m. on Quapaw Street.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

