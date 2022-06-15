SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe park is reopening with major upgrades. A new playground at Ragle Park on West Zia Rd. near St. Francis Dr. is now complete. It includes a new slide, rope elements, and play mounds. The project cost $108,000 and was funded by Gross Receipts Tax.

The reopening is taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Following the reopening, families will be able to enjoy a free movie screening of Angels in the Outfield. They are asking people to wear their favorite sports jersey.