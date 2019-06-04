Santa Fe man arrested for allegedly attacking mom

A man has been released from jail after allegedly trying to strangle his mom.

Court documents show 24-year-old Anthony Hart is facing charges for attacking his mom and his neighbor who tried to help her. Santa Fe County deputies say the neighbor called last Friday when he heard Hart and his mother arguing.

When deputies arrived Hart came out of his home in Tesuque and was arrested, but not before yelling at deputies and trying to kick them.

Hart was released Monday due to a lack of criminal history. His next hearing is set at the end of June.