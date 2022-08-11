SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says it is one step closer to wrapping up its investigation of the deadly shooting on the Rust movie set. The agency is investigating after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun containing a real bullet last October that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve now received the FBI’s forensic reports which are being sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator. However, they are still awaiting Alec Bladwin’s phone records. The District Attorney has been working with Suffolk County Police in New York and Bladwin’s attorneys to acquire them.
When they arrive, those records will still need to be reviewed by detectives. Once that is done, the case file will be sent to the DA who will determine if charges will be filed.