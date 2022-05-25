SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Strand has been accused of possessing child pornography. Strand was arrested after the Attorney General’s office says investigators found images of child sexual abuse on his electronic devices.
The AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit launched an investigation after it received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say some of the images depicted infants. In an affidavit, Strand admitted he saw the images but deleted them from his cell phone. He’s charged with child sexual exploitation.