BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The $5M renovation project for the Sandoval County Detention Center is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showed off the new upgrades which include new fencing around the facility. Those upgrades came after a series of escapes starting in 2017 from the detention center because of security flaws.

They also upgraded the visitation center and have a new body scanner for when people enter the jail. The primary focus of the renovations, the inmate pods, have all been redone with new plumbing and new doors. “We’re going to make sure that this jail is a safe environment for our employees and those that they are detaining here within our facility. That’s our number one concern as a county,” said Wayne Johson, Sandoval County manager.

Internal upgrades were also made to help integrate the detention center with other county agencies and departments.