ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both the Sandia Prep boys and girls soccer teams finished the regular season as the top ranked team in class A-3A. Both capped off their season with state championships on Friday night.

The boys team played a scrappy match against second seed Hatch Valley. After much pushing and shoving early on, the Sundevils broke through courtesy of senior Finn Saunders in the 23rd minute. Nine minutes later, Saunders added to the lead with a header from a corner kick, and that would do it. Sandia Prep went on to win 2-0 to add to their state record number of titles, now with 21.

“I mean it means everything honestly,” Saunders said. “Last game of the season for a high school career, you know, scoring two goals, winning the championship, I mean I really don’t know what else to say.”

The girls game against No. 2 Bosque however, was much closer. After a scoreless first half, Bobcats sophomore Ainsley Capps gave her team the lead, and a shot at taking home the blue trophy. However with the match winding down, Sandia Prep was able to equalize with a penalty kick and the match appeared to be heading to over time. Then in stoppage time, Sundevils senior captain Maddie Hashagen was able to sneak one past the Bobcats keeper for the winning goal.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I’m really proud of my whole team and my coach and everyone who I played with all these years.”