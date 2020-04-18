Sandia junior Sam Carrell commits to Baylor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the "Sports Desk" we start with a look back on Lobo Football. UNM will run what they are calling "Lobo Rewind" on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m., showing the 2007 New Mexico Bowl Game, where they beat Nevada 23-0. That win was UNM's first bowl victory in 46 years, and fans can watch a 90-minute re-airing on Saturday via UNM's Facebook and YouTube channels. However, UNM is making this experience even better, as UNM head coach Danny Gonzales will be live on the broadcast with Rocky Long, and talk about the game and answer fans questions.

"Giving the directors cut commentary on the 2007 New Mexico Bowl will be awesome. It's like I found Mart McFly's DeLorean and me and coach Long are going to take a trip back in time. What a great day that was, we were playing the 5th ranked offense in the country, they were averaging well over 30 points a game, quarterback Colin Kaepernick. I mean, they had running back Luke Lippincott, I mean they had a lot of success on offense that season, and it was a great task going into that game. I think its exciting for the city of Albuquerque to have something to do this Saturday, go back and relive a great day, December 22nd, 2007. A remarkable day in Lobo history," said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.