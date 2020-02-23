Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., cheer as they watch results of the Nevada Cacus during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses.

His win on Saturday cements his status as the Democrats’ national front-runner, though it’s also escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully rallied his loyal base and tapped into support from Nevada’s large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population.

The party’s more-establishment-minded members have been unable so far to unite behind Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar, helping Sanders pull away.

