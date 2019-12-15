Sackler-owned opioid maker goes global with OD treatment

Purdue Pharma is buckling under a mountain of litigation in the United States.

But its foreign affiliate, Mundipharma, has expanded abroad, using some of the same tactics to sell the addictive opioids that made its owners, the Sackler family, among the richest in the world.

Mundipharma is also pushing abroad another strategy that Purdue considered in the U.S.

It is entering the market for opioid overdose treatment. From Europe to Australia, the company is now selling an overdose reversal nasal spray.

Some have criticized the company for trying to cash in on both ends of the opioid crisis.