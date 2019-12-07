Russian foreign minister to meet with Pompeo in DC next week

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a question as he speaks with reporters at the State Department, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say Russia’s foreign minister will visit Washington next week for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Sergey Lavrov’s trip Tuesday will be his first to the capital since a 2017 visit that came after President Donald Trump fired former FBI director James Comey.

It comes as Ukraine-related impeachment proceedings _ in which Russia has been a major topic _ pick up steam in the House.

It will also come a day after the release of a Justice Department inspector general report on the origins of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.