Russia to the rescue? US, Moscow spar over aid deliveries

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Russian military cargo plane bearing a load of urgently needed medical supplies landed in New York’s JFK airport this week. It was an odd twist in the U.S.-Russia rivalry.

Russia touted it as a magnanimous aid contribution to a struggling country in need – its old Cold War rival. But the State Department insisted it was a commercial transaction: that the U.S. had paid Russia for the supplies and they were certainly not a gift.

Yet President Donald Trump on Thursday referred to the shipment as “aid,” and said the United States had accepted “a very nice offer” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

