Rumbling overhead as Thunderbirds prepare for Kirtland air show

The Thunderbirds are here and ready for take off. You may have heard some rumbling overhead, and it was all for Kirtland’s big air show.

Visitors watched as the iconic fighter jets took flight at Kirtland’s pre-air show Thursday. This weekend’s event is just one of more than 50 shows the Thunderbirds do each year all across the country.

“On Thursday we fly to our next destination, on Friday we do a practice show, on Saturday we do a show, typically on a Sunday we’ll do a show, and then we’ll fly back on Monday. Tuesday’s a practice, Wednesday’s our day off, then we’ll go right back out and do it again,” U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Brewer said.

You can catch the Thunderbirds back in action at Kirtland’s Air and Space Fiesta on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.