Rude Boy Cookies is hosting a “Cookies for a Cause” fundraising event Monday.

The event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their location on Central and Harvard. According to a Facebook post, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to The Curse, a supports group of New Mexico United.

The money will go towards the group’s trip to Denver where United will play Wednesday, June 12.