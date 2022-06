ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Alberto Cabllaos, the Roswell man who killed his brother, will spend more than a decade behind bars. Caballos pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week for the shooting death of his brother Omar.

According to court documents, before the shooting Caballos made comments that he was going to “take care of” someone he thought was hurting his mom. As part of the plea, Caballos was sentenced to 12 years in prison.