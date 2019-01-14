River of molten chocolate blocks Arizona highway after tanker overturns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCMH) – A river of molten chocolate blocked an Arizona freeway Monday afternoon after a crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff. A tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of 120-degree liquid chocolate overturned.

About 40,000 pounds of chocolate was spilled on the road.

The Department of Public Safety said it will be a ‘sweet cleanup.’