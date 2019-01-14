River of molten chocolate blocks Arizona highway after tanker overturns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCMH) – A river of molten chocolate blocked an Arizona freeway Monday afternoon after a crash.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff. A tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of 120-degree liquid chocolate overturned.
About 40,000 pounds of chocolate was spilled on the road.
The Department of Public Safety said it will be a ‘sweet cleanup.’
There is a river of chocolate blocking/flowing in the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff. A tanker truck carrying 40-thousand gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over. This will be a sweet cleanup! pic.twitter.com/G03eVdNQZD— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019
The tanker was actually carrying about 40,000 lbs/3,500 gallons of 120 degree liquid chocolate according to the bill of lading.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019