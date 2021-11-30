Vote for River of Lights as USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  With light shows popping up across the country this holiday season, you can now vote for the River of Lights as the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights as part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2021 contest. The public can cast a vote for their favorite display once each day with polls closing on Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. MST.

The 10 winning botanic garden holiday lights will be announced on Friday, December 17. There are a total of 20 nominees in the contest including Denver Botanic Gardens Blossoms of Light, the New York Botanical Garden Glow & Holiday Train Show, Phoenix’s Desert Botanical Garden Las Noches de Las Luminarias, and the Huntsville Botanical Garden Galaxy of Lights.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, the River of Lights is in 10th place. You can vote for the River of Lights online at 10best.com.

