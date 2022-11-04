ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mark of the holiday season, tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

All tickets are timed and need to be reserved in advance and purchased online. When tickets are purchased, it is important to note the timeslot you select for your timed ticket only pertains to your arrival time. You can check in anytime during your timed ticket window. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/402859.

Ticket Information

Monday – Thursday Adult: $14 Child (age 3-12): $7 Children 2 and under are free

Friday – Sunday Adult: $17 Child (age 3-12): $9 Children 2 and under are free



Park & Ride Information

The Park & Ride is free for the River of Lights. The service runs nightly.