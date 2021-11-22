The one-of-a-kind decadent treats at River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights not only offers dazzling light displays, but also one-of-a-kind treats. Executive Chef Tom Garton and his team are ready to serve during this massive light event.

The focus this year is on sweets. Garton says there will be lots of chocolate and caramel treats. Another tasty treat that families can expect is a churro donut.

This year’s River of Lights menu has taken a lot of brainstorming just like the light sculptures. Garton says they play around in the kitchen to see what looks and tastes good. On this year’s menu, people can find apple pie egg rolls, funnel cake fries and chocolate chip waffle sandwhiches. Garton also says he comes up with these decadent treats with the guests in mind.

Drinks are also on the menu with the old classics like cider and hot chocolate. Food and Beverage Manager Bryanne Guillen has also been working hard to bring new drinks to the menu. Festive drinks this year include a Jack Frost Piña colada, Eggnog Latte, and a Candy Cane Latte.

Come enjoy the lights, food, and drinks during the River of Lights runs from Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 (closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). Tickets will be sold in limited quantities and online only.