ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sculptures, displays, and treats aren’t the only things that are well thought out for the River of Lights. There are also a lot of logistics behind the scenes that have to be worked out to make it a smooth visit for everyone.

“I’ve been to River of Lights in previous years and always stood in awe of all of our shapes and all of our lights and I’m so excited to be part of it now,” said Kent Berry, event director for the New Mexico BioPark Society. “I’m excited to be able to put down roots here in Albuquerque and start that with such a deep-rooted tradition such as River of Lights.”

Berry is leading the charge on all aspects of River of Lights to make it more enjoyable for all who attend. “We’re really excited that we’ll have the one-way path back this year but there will be opportunities for families to be able to wander around and revisit some of their favorite sculptures throughout the event,” said Berry.

How do I get tickets?

The River of Lights is from November 26 to December 30. Tickets will be timed again this year and sold online only. However, people’s stay is not limited to the 60-minute arrival window. “So, once you arrive here in the garden in the assigned time slot, feel free to take your time and meander through the gardens as long as you want,” Berry says.

Admission will have different pricing depending on what day you attend. River of Lights will be closed on December 24 and 25.

Monday-Thursday

Adult: $14

Child (age 3-12): $7

Friday-Sunday

Adult: $17

Child (age 3-12): $9

Tickets are valid only on the date and time specified on the ticket and early entry is not available.

How do I get there?

Park and Ride

To make arriving at the event easier, Berry suggests taking Park and Ride or the ART. “The Park and Ride shuttle will be running every night of River of Lights from the zoo over here to the Bugarium parking lot so that you can be whisked into the River of Lights as quickly as possible,” says Berry.

The Park and Ride service is free and runs every night of River of Lights with pick up at the ABQ BioPark Zoo at 903 Tenth St. SW and drop off at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Return service runs until 10:00 p.m.

ART Service

Using the ART bus to get to River of Lights is free also. Buses will arrive every 8-15 minutes. The 766 Red Line will provide service from the Central and Unser Transit Center to the Uptown Transit Center and all ART stations in between. The 777 Green Line will provide service from the Central and Unser Transit Center to Central and Tramway and all ART stations in between.

Helpful Tips

To avoid crowds, make sure to get tickets closer to the beginning of December and shoot for weekdays.

The River of Lights features uneven paths so plan accordingly.

No pets will be allowed at River of Lights. Only service animals are allowed inside.

When heading to Park and Ride, take I-40 to 12th Street or I-25 to Lead Ave. Take a left at 10th Street.

Follow the River of Lights Facebook page or Instagram account for real-time event updates.

Excitement is mounting and tickets are expected to go fast. “We’re really excited for this year’s River of Lights,” Berry says. “Our crews [have] been working all year, creating new shapes and new elements to bring to this year’s River of Lights so we hope that we’ll see you here.”