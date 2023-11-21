ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The twinkling lights and sculptures are back for another year of the River of Lights. Kent Berry is the events director for the New Mexico BioPark Society. He says Park & Ride makes it easy for families to visit the event. “So there’s free parking right every night from the zoo to river of lights. Take advantage of it. It’s the easiest, most efficient way to get into the facility. We are keeping time ticketing and that really helps with the traffic around the area as well,” said Berry.

How do I get tickets?

River of Lights runs from November 25 through December 30. Tickets will be timed again this year and only sold online. However, people’s stay is not limited to the 60-minute arrival window. Once you are checked in during your arrival hour, you can stay as long as you like.

Monday-Thursday Adult: $14 Child (age 3-12): $7

Friday-Sunday Adult: $17 Child (age 3-12): $9

Children 2 and under free

Parking

Park & Ride

During the River of Lights, there is a free Park & Ride at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Service will run nightly from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Pick Up: ABQ BioPark Zoo, 903 Tenth St. SW, Albuquerque NM, 87104

ABQ BioPark Zoo, 903 Tenth St. SW, Albuquerque NM, 87104 Drop Off: ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden – River of Lights

ART Service

Using the ART bus to get to River of Lights is free also. Buses will arrive every 8-15 minutes. The 766 Red Line will provide service from the Central and Unser Transit Center to the Uptown Transit Center and all ART stations in between. The 777 Green Line will provide service from the Central and Unser Transit Center to Central and Tramway and all ART stations in between.

People can also park at the Botanic Garden. However, for the best chance at snagging a spot in its parking lot, the city recommends visiting during one of the less crowded times.

Helpful Tips from River of Lights