ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening night of River of Lights shined a light on some problems with the Park and Ride which takes guests from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens. Organizers are now making changes.

“We do acknowledge that something happened last night where we were a bit short with buses. We’ve already made adjustments and ordered more buses especially for our busier evenings,” said Events Director for the New Mexico BioPark Society, Kent Berry.

The BioPark Society said it was a great opening night with 5,800 visitors. While they did what they could to avoid traffic, like encouraging guests to take the Park and Ride, they only had three buses for the service. This forced guests to face longer wait times.

Starting next weekend, there will be at least five buses per night. On Sunday, they only expect 2,000 guests and believe they have enough buses for now. According to the BioPark Society, everyone who used Park and Ride Saturday night was still allowed into River of Lights even if they were late to their timed ticket. Berry said, “due to the timed ticketing, they see peak traffic at the top of every hour”.

“Just take your time. Just because you have a ticket that says entry for 6 o’clock, if you get here a little bit after 7 o’clock we’re not going to deny your entry,” said Berry.

Due to the hiccups at the Park and Ride, River of Lights was kept open longer Saturday night to make sure visitors had enough time inside for an enjoyable experience. Organizers said, “if anyone was impacted by the Park and Ride last night, reach out to them on the River of Lights website so they can address any issues”.