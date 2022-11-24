ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights is a must-see for locals. It’s also getting national recognition as one of the “Best Displays in the Country,” which is not the first time.

River of Light has placed in USA Today’s top ten for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for the past four years. Last year, the event was also recognized by Fodors Travel as the single best spot to see holiday lights in all 50 states.

The light show was also recommended by Town and Country as a holiday bucket list item. The River of Lights is from November 26 to December 30. Tickets can be found here.