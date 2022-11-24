ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights is the state’s biggest light display and one of the New Mexico BioPark Society’s biggest fundraisers. All of the funds go back to the ABQ BioPark.

The New Mexico BioPark Society started in 1969 and was initially called the New Mexico Zoological Society. In January 2006 the New Mexico Zoological Society and the Friends of the Aquarium and Botanic Garden joined together to become the New Mexico BioPark Society.

Throughout the years, the New Mexico BioPark Society has created unique fundraising events such as Boo at the Zoo, Run for the Zoo and the River of Lights. The BioPark Society is a nonprofit and not a part of the City of Albuquerque.

And, all the money that is raised by them has a big impact on the aquarium, botanic garden, and animals at the zoo. The funds go towards a vast array of tools and resources to help make the animals at the zoo.

The nonprofit also helps with conservation efforts. The New Mexico BioPark Society was also behind the push for a gross receipts tax that now funds repairs and new exhibits at the zoo.