ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – River of Lights is not just about the twinkling light displays. For months, chefs have also been working to create unique treats and drinks.
This year people can try homemade gourmet marshmallows that have pistachios. There are also banana nut bread, fudge, butter beer cookies and so much more.
This year they will also have pho.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque to begin phase two on Los Altos Park Renovations
- Crime: Duke City Dog Academy victims will receive restitution after default judgment
- New Mexico: Largest law enforcement class in New Mexico state history graduates
- Roads: Speed enforcement cameras could be coming to construction zones in New Mexico
Attendees can also order specialty drinks like a chocolate mocha with chocolate boba, peppermint mocha, and hazelnut latte. Adults can also add alcohol to some of the drinks.
The River of Lights runs from November 25 through December 30. It is closed on December 24-25. The event is also timed ticketed. Tickets can only be purchased online. Ticket information below:
- Monday-Thursday
- Adult: $14
- Child (age 3-12): $7
- Friday-Sunday
- Adult: $17
- Child (age 3-12): $9
- Children 2 and under free