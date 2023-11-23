ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – River of Lights is not just about the twinkling light displays. For months, chefs have also been working to create unique treats and drinks.

This year people can try homemade gourmet marshmallows that have pistachios. There are also banana nut bread, fudge, butter beer cookies and so much more.

This year they will also have pho.

Attendees can also order specialty drinks like a chocolate mocha with chocolate boba, peppermint mocha, and hazelnut latte. Adults can also add alcohol to some of the drinks.

The River of Lights runs from November 25 through December 30. It is closed on December 24-25. The event is also timed ticketed. Tickets can only be purchased online. Ticket information below: