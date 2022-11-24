ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens, crews work to turn the gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Each area of the garden is carefully thought out in preparation for the River of Lights. While the crew gets to work on lighting up the trees and setting the sculptures there is a group of volunteers that focus on the popular Railroad Garden.

Their focus is to transform the display into a miniature Christmas Village. Each detail can be seen on display. People can see the trains light up, the buildings light up, and the bridges lift. Volunteers even put lights inside the miniature buildings, so guests can get a glimpse of the activity happening inside those buildings.

The stunning display does not stop there, the themed trains also run on the two 400-foot loops throughout the River of Lights. The River of Lights is from November 26 to December 30. Tickets can be found here.