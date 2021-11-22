Railroad garden brings holiday cheer to kids, adults during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, crews make everything magical. Nearly every tree is wrapped in twinkling lights and even the tiniest display brings holiday cheer. While the River of Lights crew works to light up everything, a group of about half a dozen volunteers works to light up the Railroad Garden.

They transform the Railroad Garden display into a miniature Christmas village. “We try to put lights inside of the buildings. So that when people see it it looks like there’s activity inside the building,” said Fred Prince, volunteer conductor.

The holiday-themed trains also run on the two 400-foot loops throughout the event. “The luminaria train started out rather small but it’s grown over the years. I think it’s 16 cars and each car has two luminarias on it,” said Prince.

The train displays are a hit among guests of all ages. “I should point out that the adults like it as well. I get more comments from the adults than I do the kids,” said Prince “The kids are too busy screaming and following the trains running back and forth.”

The River of Lights runs from Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 (closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). Tickets will be sold in limited quantities and online only.