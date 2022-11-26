ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season.

Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights.

To avoid traffic, the city has encouraged visitors to take the free park and ride which picks up riders from the zoo to the Botanic Garden. There are also free ART bus routes that will run to the gardens every 15 minutes.

The zoo’s new electric busses will also provide transportation from Tingley Beach to the Botanic Garden. This will be part of the Santa’s Magical Experience where visitors will be able to enjoy smores, holiday story time, meet Santa, and skip to the front of the line at River of Lights. That starts on December 2, however, it is already sold out.

KRQE is a proud sponsor of River of Lights, which will be shining until December 30. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To attend, visitors must reserve a timed ticket. Monday through Thursday, tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for children. On the weekends, prices are $17 for adults and $9 for children.

Proceeds go towards supporting the BioPark. Since it is a fundraiser, refunds will not be offered if visitors miss their visit time slot. A link to purchase tickets can be found on the city’s website.

There are increased safety measures this year. Visitors can expect to see crossing guards at busy intersections around the area, more security on site and at the bus stations, and an APD presence.