ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular event in Albuquerque returns on Saturday night. The New Mexico BioPark Society’s Annual River of Lights begins at 5 p.m.

This year will be the 26th event for the holiday tradition of lighting up the Botanic Garden. According to their website, there are over 800 light displays throughout the 1.5-mile path.

For information about tickets, click here. To learn more about the River of Lights, visit this link.