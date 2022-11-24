ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexicans, the River of Lights has become a place where memories are made. River of Lights draws in thousands of New Mexico families every year. “It’s a beautiful thing to see decorating the darkness here in New Mexico,” said Gilbert Valdez.

For many, it has become an annual tradition. Kameron and Devaun say they have visited the light show since they were little boys. Now they are in their 20s, and it’s still something they cherish.

For their mom Jackie, the memories made are why they go back every year. “And now there’s younger kids in the group, and it’s great to see the lights and all the attractions through their eyes,” said Jackie Hinojosa.

The River of Lights is also a tradition BioPark members Gil and Susan Valdez have also started for their young family of five. “We were just looking at pictures the other day. We had pictures of our parents coming and now with the girls, they get to experience this as well,” said Gilbert Valdez.

They also hope to continue their tradition for many more years. The River of Lights is from November 26 to December 30. Tickets can be found here.