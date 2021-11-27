First night of River of Lights kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicks off a beloved Albuquerque holiday tradition. The gates just opened at the Botanic Garden for the River of Lights.

It is just a beautiful calm night to come see more than 600 displays scattered throughout the garden. Saturday night, Mayor Tim Keller flipped the switch, turning on millions of lights.

The River of Lights started small back in 1997 as a fundraiser for the BioPark. It has now grown to have hundreds of unique displays that were all created and built at the park.

As people stroll through the garden, one-of-a-kind treats are available. The executive chef has come up with some unique creations like chocolate chip waffle sandwiches and giant pretzels.

There are more than 200 miles of twinkle lights scattered throughout the garden and crews use more than 100,000 zip-ties each year. Families KRQE spoke to Saturday have made this a yearly tradition, and they’re thankful it has fully returned since the pandemic started.

“We are really happy to be here. We brought our mother-in-law to show her something special about New Mexico,” said Sandra Soltero.

Tickets need to be bought online. They are timed tickets and only 1,600 people will be allowed in each hour.