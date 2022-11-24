ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights draws tens of thousands of people each year. And fans keep coming back to see the old and new displays.
Some fans enjoy the stunning volcano and the lurking dinosaur displays. Others like the classics like Frosty the Snowman, the butterfly, and the unicorn.
Although fans have a few favorite light displays, they also enjoy just strolling along the park. The River of Lights is held from Nov. 26 – Dec. 30 (closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). Tickets can be found here.