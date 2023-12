ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Can’t make it out to River Of Lights yourself? Have a friend or family member outside New Mexico? We’ve got you covered. Check out this immersive 360-degree video from the nationally-acclaimed Botanic Garden holiday display.

It’s easy -just click and drag anywhere in the video to immerse yourself in the wonder of “River of Lights”, which has been named one of the best places to see Christmas lights in the U.S. by USA Today.