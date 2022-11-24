ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chefs have been working for months to create unique treats and drinks for the River of Lights.

The River of Lights Food Services Department puts a lot of brainstorming before the holiday season. Each year the department ups its game, so guests can enjoy cotton candy, hot chocolate, and even a pretzel covered in hot cheese and Hot Cheetos to name a few. This year they have some new menu items up for grabs. Guests can try out the new Loaded Tots, Elote Nachos and even a Walking Taco.

Guests who are looking for the sweeter side of the menu can check out their wide variety of unique sweet treats. There will be housemade mini pancakes covered in chocolate, whipped cream and those holiday sprinkles.

Adults can even get in on the action by adding a bit of extra ‘spirit’ by trying out some festive adult drinks.

Attend the River of Lights from Nov. 26 – Dec. 30 (closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25) to enjoy their unique menu. Tickets will be sold in limited quantities and online only. Tickets can be found here.