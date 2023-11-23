ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artists and craftsmen behind the displays at the River of Lights work year-round creating and building new sculptures. One of the goals each year is to make the event look a little different.

New Mexico BioPark Society worker Joey Trujillo has spent decades coming up with dazzling displays. Some creations even come from the public. “We had a letter written to us, I think from a 7-year-old girl. She said we were missing otters out here,” said Trujillo. This year, there is a family of otters that have joined the light display.

The River of Lights crew works hard all year crafting new creations. “So our River of Lights crew finished packing up the lights in the middle of February and immediately started building new shapes for this season,” said Kent Berry, event director for the New Mexico BioPark Society.

This year there are more than 30 new creations like a Bigfoot, a gnome, and a grove of mushrooms. “The excitement and the magic that you see in the kid’s eyes is really something that’s moving. And that’s why Joey and his team work throughout the year,” said Berry. “They’re always trying to make sure that it’s the best, most awesome shape or new addition to the event that is just really going to entice those kids to want to come back every.”

The River of Lights runs from November 25 through December 30. It is closed on December 24-25. The event is also timed ticketed. Tickets can only be purchased online. Ticket information below: