Crews work on taking down River of Lights displays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – River of Lights has come and gone, but the work never stops at the Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden. Crews are now taking down the handmade displays and storing them for next year.

It takes months to put up all the dazzling displays. Taking them down is not very different. The crew of about a dozen began tearing down the displays last week. “Taking everything down is a little bit easier, than going up,” said New Mexico BioPark Society worker Joey Trujillo. “We don’t have to be precise with our setup.”

The displays are loaded up and stored away in two large buildings. They expect to wrap up around March which is when the temporary crews are done. Then the job duties transition for the permanent crew of three.

All in preparation for the 25th annual River of Lights event in November. The temporary crew will return again in September to start setting up the displays.