ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year.

The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have to use the bicycle and pedestrian path. That path will be lit up and is located under the Central Bridge.