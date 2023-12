ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still haven’t been to the River of Lights, Saturday is the last night to see the colorful and bright displays until 2024.

The 26th Annual River of Lights at the Botanic Gardens wraps up this evening with over 800 one-of-a-kind light displays.

From animals on an African safari to a sinking submarine: There’s still time to experience the final night of the twinkling wonderland.

Doors are open until 10 p.m. Saturday.