Rio Rancho Police investigating suspicious death

Rio Rancho Police are investigating a suspicious death near Black Arroyo and Unser.

Police say they were called out to Gateway Park around 5:30 Sunday evening after reports of what appeared to be a person dead inside a car.

When police arrived at the park they found one deceased individual inside of a vehicle.

Police are not saying what the person may have died from, but say they are investigating the death as suspicious.

Information is extremely limited at this time. KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.