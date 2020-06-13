Rio Rancho man plays violin to spread cheer across the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is using music to spread cheer across the metro after the governor eased some of the stay at home restrictions. Everette Ortiz picks a different median once or twice a week and plays classical tunes and even today’s top hits on his violin.

“In this world especially in this world. with COVID or the protests or the riots that we’ve had to be ever vigilant about. I feel so much better knowing that even if I can’t make the rest of their life better at least I can make on part of their day better,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz doesn’t ask for tips but when people do give him money he uses it to buy flowers and hands them out to cars that drive past.