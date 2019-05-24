Revisions made to proposed Albuquerque crash response legislation

A controversial bill tasking drivers in crashes to pay for the clean-up of some accidents has been revised to eliminate some crashes.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the new version would allow Albuquerque Fire Rescue to bill those for the use of hazardous material only when fees top $1,500. The newly drafted ordinance will also give the fire chief discretion on waiving or reducing the cost if there’s a financial hardship.

Drivers will not be billed if heavy equipment is used to extract people. The ordinance requires city council approval.