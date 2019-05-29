Residents hope new stop signs near Ventana Ranch will curb speeders

Drivers who use a dangerous Albuquerque intersection are getting some help — something residents hope will curb speeders in the area.

New stop signs are being placed this week on Paseo del Norte near Ventana Ranch. Right now, only drivers turning off of Ventana West Parkway have to stop, but drivers on Paseo del Norte don’t.

Residents say many of those drivers are speeding and making it dangerous when they turn. They hope these new signs will help.

“The cars tend to speed, there’s a very high rate of travel, and it’s also a blind turn when you’re turning west on Ventana West Parkway to the left,“ said resident Carrie Engelstad. “There’s a hill and sometimes you can’t see when there’s a car.“

The Ventana Ranch Neighborhood Association says it heard a number of concerns because of the intersection. The city conducted a traffic study to make sure the signs were needed before putting them up. City Councilor Cynthia Borrego of District 5 hopes these will make people feel safer, and they won’t worry about driving in the area.

“What we’re hoping is that the intersection will become safer, and it’s always a health, safety hazard if people are not stopping and there’s not a sign there to stop them,“ said Councilor Borrego. “I think this will alleviate some of those concerns from the community and also make traffic safer in the area.“

The stop signs are expected to go live within the next week once the city gets lines painted on the road. The city says this is just phase one. A second phase in the coming weeks will add pre-signage down the road warning of stop signs ahead.