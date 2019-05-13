Repeat rule breakers rack up dozens of parking tickets in Albuquerque

No one likes to feed parking meters, but some people in Albuquerque seem to not even notice them. So far this year, a handful of people have already racked up dozens of tickets.

Parking meters can be found all along the Central corridor. Some people in the university area say they do a lot to avoid paying them, but it’s surprising how many times some people get caught.

Paying parking meters is not fun, and getting tickets is even worse.

“They do frustrate me, I guess a lot of people are frustrated by it,” said Felix Jaramillo.

So, KRQE News 13 asked the city which drivers had the most tickets, then asked people to guess the number.

“Twenty-four?” guessed one driver.

“One person with the highest? I’m guessing 50,” said another.

Even that guess was too low. The city said from Jan. 1 to the end of April, the person with the most already has 53 tickets.

Through social media, KRQE News 13 discovered the serial violator works downtown, and they often get tickets for parking at 400 Copper Ave. It’s just feet from a parking garage on Fifth Street charging $8 a day.

Through a search of court records, KRQE News 13 found another person who has a handful of tickets for parking on a permit-only area on Marble Avenue.

“Decades ago when I was a freshman, I had a lot of parking tickets—more than I’d like to admit to,” said Virginia Primozic.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke to say they can relate. The city said you can get ticketed more than once per day if you stay parked in the same location and continue to break the rules.

Parking tickets recently went up in price to $20. The city said if someone is parked in the same spot from 9 a.m to 5 a.m, they could be cited every two hours.

In case you were wondering, that driver with 53 tickets owes the city more than $1,000.