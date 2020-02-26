Repeat offender in trouble again for jail riot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re learning some of the inmates involved in the riot at the Sandoval County Jail have been in the news before, including a man at the center of a high profile robbery and murder.

Benito Lopez spent ten years in prison for beating an elderly Cuba couple back in 2006 and for his role in his friend’s murder. Now he could be sent back to prison for two decades.

Benito Lopez has a string of probation violations, for cutting off his ankle monitor, and ditching meetings with his probation officer. Now he’s in more trouble for taking part in that riot last month.

Video of the riot shows what appears to be Lopez helping other inmates block the door before officers release a flashbang through the opening and storm the pod.

At the time of the disturbance, Lopez was in custody for a probation violation after not showing up to a meeting with his probation officer.

This is Lopez’s second violation stemming from his conviction in 2006, for beating an elderly couple during a home invasion and for his role in the killing of a friend who refused to take part in the beatings.

He was sentenced to 42 years but the Judge suspended 27. Now that suspended sentence could be reinstated because of his participation in the riot.

The Sandoval County District Attorney’s Office is asking for his probation to be revoked, if a judge decides he has violated his probation, the D.A. will request that he serve the twenty-five years left on his suspended sentence.