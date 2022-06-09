ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez, who vanished in April, has been found dead. BCSO says human remains found in Sandoval County in an open field on May 26 were positively identified as Marquez’s. Homicide detectives are investigating.

KRQE News 13 talked to Marquez’s family in May who were searching for her. She was last seen in her mother’s car which was found by Corrales Police that had been abandoned and burned.