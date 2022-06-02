RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is underway for most New Mexicans but because of fire danger, many outdoor activities have been limited. KRQE News 13 spoke with people in one popular tourist town to see if they are suffering impacts from the closures and restrictions.

Despite the fires in northern New Mexico, Red River is expecting a successful summer season. Just this weekend, they had a huge turnout for their Memorial Day motorcycle rally.

“We estimated between 15 to 20,000 people, which is normal for this event. So at this point, we are seeing pretty much all of the same numbers as we typically see,” said Max Khudiakov, Tourism and Economic Development Director for the town of Red River.

Typically, Red River sees a lot of travel coming from Texas and Oklahoma during the summer months and they don’t think the fires will deter those out-of-state visitors.

There are several things to do in the resort town like horseback riding, go-karting, and just because the forest is closed due to fire risks, the resort says it will open its ski lift.

They say they’re working on a way to educate visitors on fire safety during their stays. “So we have given out you know, different brochures to all of the hotels in town. They passed out all of that information along to their guests. And we are working really hard on getting the information out there and we’re still open,” said Khudiakov.

Red River is surrounded by the Carson National Forest which remains in stage three fire restrictions. Those restrictions are expected to be in place until fire conditions improve.

Red River says they expect to get really busy in the middle of this month when many of the schools in Texas and Oklahoma let out for the summer.