Recovered bones are ancient, not connected to west mesa murders

Albuquerque Police say the bones found on the west mesa Tuesday are not connected to the west mesa murders.

According to police, the Office of the Medical Investigator has confirmed through dental features that the bones are 800 to 900 years old.

The remains were found Tuesday at the future site of a neighborhood park near 118th and Dennis Chavez.

The site is just about a quarter-mile from the burial site of the 11 west mesa murder victims. Roughly six other women are still missing.

“The detectives had the painstaking task of telling the victims’ families that this evidence doesn’t have anything to do with the case. That was the hardest part of today for the detectives,” said APD Officer Simon Drobik. “They’re working really diligently, everyone out there wants to find some evidence to give closure for the families. Unfortunately, today it didn’t happen.”

APD says the scene will continue to be secured by police while the investigation continues.