Yogurt covered snack recall hits New Mexico, 16 other states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hickory Harvest Foods is recalling Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries because they may contain undeclared Almonds. According to the FDA, the Ohio-based supplier distributed the yogurt-covered cranberries select Sprouts Farmers Markets.

The product was sold by select Spouts Stores in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, California, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada, Utah, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida between June 2, 2020, to February 2, 2021. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The FDA reports the product is packaged in 12 oz bags. The recalled product also have “Best By Date” of May 28, 2021, stamped on the top right corner of the backside of the package, UPC 646670463778.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported. People who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have questions, contact Hickory Harvest Foods at (330) 644-6266, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.