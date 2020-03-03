Whole Foods Market recalls green chicken tamales due to undeclared milk

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales from stores in New Mexico because they contain undeclared milk.
According to U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the tamales were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels. They were also available on the chef’s case and the self-serve hot bar.
The tamales were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
The affected products can be identified by the following information.
|Product
|Product Code (begins with)
|Best by date through
|Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal
|224401
|3/7/2020
|Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case
|237593
272405
|3/7/2020
|Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged
|237597
272429
277626
|3/7/2020
|Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen
|272435
|3/31/2020
|Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar
|NA
|3/1/2020
At this time, no allergic reactions have been reported. Customers who purchased the product can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. People who have additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.