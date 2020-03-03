Whole Foods Market recalls green chicken tamales due to undeclared milk

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales from stores in New Mexico because they contain undeclared milk.

According to U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the tamales were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels. They were also available on the chef’s case and the self-serve hot bar.

The tamales were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The affected products can be identified by the following information.

Product Product Code (begins with) Best by date through Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal 224401 3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case 237593

272405

3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged 237597

272429

277626 3/7/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen 272435 3/31/2020 Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar NA 3/1/2020

At this time, no allergic reactions have been reported. Customers who purchased the product can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. People who have additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.